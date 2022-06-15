SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Mysterious Circus has begun setting up for 9 shows that will be occurring over the span of 3 days from Thursday, June 16th through Sunday, June 19th.

The Mysterious Circus is a group of world-class performers that takes their production to the next level. From the Globe of Death to high-flying acrobatics, The Mysterious Circus will give you an out-of-this-world day under the big top.

Ticket costs range from $15 for kids’ general admission and $30 for adults to $50 for VIP adult admission and $40 for VIP children admission.

Premium tickets are also on sale for $30 for kids and $40 for adults.

To purchase tickets or find more information, visit The Mysterious Circus website.