SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Library needs, “your living dead,” discarded dolls for their ever-popular Zombie Doll program, slated for October.

The library has the paint, tools, and imagination, but is in need of not-so-gently used action figures: dolls like Barbies, Kens, Bratz, and Monster High dolls are all acceptable. The library still needs a few dozen dolls (and clean doll clothing/accessories) in any condition, “no hair? No problem! Nose chewed off? Even better! Missing a leg? All par for the zombie course, ” the Library said.

It is asked that donations be dropped off at any library location before October 1, 2022

CC Tom Green County Library