The Junior League of San Angelo creates innovative new way for kids to read and exercise

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Junior League of San Angelo created a fun way to get kids to get out to read and exercise at the same time at Unidad Park. Members of the Children’s Literacy Project created posts with a variety of children’s books and set up posts along the parks trail.

Families walking along the trail are able to read the story and at the end of the trail they can answer discussion questions regarding the book. The project was originally located in Producers Park, but suffered vandalism before the unveiling. Project organizers say they hope to expand to more parks soon, including taking another look at Producers Park.

Taylor Ball who is a part of the Children’s Literacy Project Committee says this aims to get books and more reading opportunities into so many young minds that have been stuck at home due to the pandemic. The stories will be switched out every three months or so.

If you are interested in checking out the story walk you can visit the Red Arroyo Trail across from Unidad Park. For more information on the Junior League of San Angelo, click here.