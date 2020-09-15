The Hispanic Heritage Commitee celebrates the start of Hispanic Heritage month.

Courtesy of The Hispanic Heritage Commitee of San Angelo:

San Angelo, Texas – The Hispanic Heritage Committee seeks to empower Hispanic leaders and create means for the promise of the Hispanic community, establishing opportunities that have not yet been accomplished.

Please join us on the steps of San Angelo City Hall (72 West College Avenue) on September 16, 2020 at 10 am. We will celebrate the kickoff of Hispanic Heritage month with a performance by the Lakeview Mariachis and a reading of the proclamation read by Mayor Brenda Gunter.



The month-long celebration recognizes the valuable contributions made by citizens of Hispanic descent to all aspects of American life. Hispanic Heritage Month provides a special opportunity to focus on the many Hispanic Americans whose lives have shaped our common history and heritage.

It is imperative to embrace our diverse history, so that all children can see themselves in our city- nation’s past. In addition, it reminds them that they have a crucial role to play in the future.



The theme of this year’s observance is “Hispanics: Be Proud of Your Past and Embrace the Future.” The greatness of America can be measured by the collective contributions of its citizens past and present; Our future will be measured by our ability to uphold and instill unto others. The most valuable assets are our shared culture, history, knowledge, and sense of community.