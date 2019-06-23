SAN ANGELO, Texas – Today, Open Arms is hosting the fourth annual Family Fun Day at the Lake.

All families are invited from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., for a day of relaxation and celebration out at Pecan Creek Pavilion.

There are kayaks, paddle boards, water guns, a corn hole tournament and vendors that will be inside a building.

They will also be giving away a Google mini.

Open Arms is hosting this event as a culmination of all the Pride events for the week, since last Sunday.

“It’s not only for Pride, it’s for anyone who wants to come and be with others and maybe learn a little bit more about Pride and the LGBT+ community. It’s just a way to raise awareness, recognize them and honor them and just welcome and include them in a ton of different events. They’ve got families and jobs just like everybody else,” said Karla Payne who is the Executive Director at Open Arms Rape Crisis & LGBT+ Services.