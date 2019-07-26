The Firefighters Closet’s inaugural Back to School Donation Drive

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Summer vacation doesn’t last forever, and some families struggle during this time of the year with buying clothing and school supplies for their children. Luckily for them, The Firefighters Closet is hosting their first-ever Back to School Donation Drive.

The public is invited receive free clothing, shoes and school supplies. The event will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Hamburgers with chips and a drink will be sold for $6 dollars and raffle tickets will be sold for $1 dollar for a chance to win prizes. All the proceeds from this program will go back to further help fund The Firefighters Closet’s donation efforts.

“We don’t turn anyone down, if it’s just flat down on your luck or disaster calls. We did a fundraiser for the tornado victims in San Angelo and we gave probably 50 bags of clothing at that point. So, we’re here to help everyone. There’s not a label, there’s not a title, we’re here for everyone,” said Amanda McPeak who is the founder of The Firefighters Closet.

The non-profit has been around for 10-months, and in almost a year they’ve helped over 1,000 community members by donating clothing to victims of fires, tornadoes and floods. However, they also help families who might just need an extra hand.