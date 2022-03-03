SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank will be in the parking lot of Angelo State’s Foster Field for a community-wide food distribution that is set to take place on Saturday, March 26th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All supplies for this drive are being provided by the San Antonio Food Bank and the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank.

The food bank will be providing enough supplies to serve 800 to 1,000 Concho Valley households.

There is a maximum of two households per vehicle. Registration will need to be required on-site to receive food.

According to the organization, moving the distribution to the Foster Field parking lot helps provide a more centrally located event. The food bank hopes to reach more ASU students in need with the new location as well.

The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank began distributing food when the organization noticed the negative impact COVID-19 had on community households. The organization then initiated quarterly food distributions to help those in need.

The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank is an affiliate of the San Antonio Food Bank. Both food banks are also members of Feeding Texas and Feeding America. The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank is a non-profit, community-based organization that has the resources of a national campaign.

Although the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank is based in San Angelo, they have extended through 13 other West Texas counties.