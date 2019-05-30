Local News

The Concho Valley is looking at severe storm chances tonight

Severe storms possible for the late afternoon and evening

Posted: May 30, 2019 10:51 AM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 12:22 PM CDT

The Concho Valley is watching the potential for strong to severe storms going into the late afternoon and evening hours today, Thursday May 30.

There is a "Slight" risk of severe weather across the majority of the region. The main hazards include hail sizes a quarter to half dollar in size, winds 60-70 mph, along with an isolated threat for tornado development.

Along with these hazards, these storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall resulting in localized flooding. San Angelo for the month of May has already seen 5.37" of rainfall. This total is well above the average of 2.82" usually seen for the month of May.

