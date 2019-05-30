The Concho Valley is looking at severe storm chances tonight Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A look at the possible strong to severe storm chances moving into the region tonight [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Overnight hours carrying potential severe storms [ + - ]

The Concho Valley is watching the potential for strong to severe storms going into the late afternoon and evening hours today, Thursday May 30.

There is a "Slight" risk of severe weather across the majority of the region. The main hazards include hail sizes a quarter to half dollar in size, winds 60-70 mph, along with an isolated threat for tornado development.

A Marginal to Slight risk of severe weather this evening

Along with these hazards, these storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall resulting in localized flooding. San Angelo for the month of May has already seen 5.37" of rainfall. This total is well above the average of 2.82" usually seen for the month of May.