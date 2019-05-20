The clean-up continues across San Angelo ahead of Monday night's storms Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Dozens of residents were left devastated after Saturday morning's EF2 tornado hit San Angelo. The Bradford community was struck the hardest and now, the clean-up process has begun.



"My daughter and my grandsons lived here. They were in the hallway when it happened. She called on the phone and said, 'mom my roof is gone.' But they're safe. They're safe," said Dolores Acosta, whose house was damaged by the storm.

With another storm system potentially headed our way Monday evening, the main goal of the clean-up efforts is to try to prevent the already vulnerable homes from receiving any more damage.



"I heard a storm was coming up so I was trying to get some help so it won't get more damage and to see if it was saveable," added Acosta.

Affected residents have been overwhelmed by the amount of help and support from the community.



"I came from Austin like the next day. My grandmother lives here, I grew up with pertty much everybody in the neighborhood so kind of seeing it how it is now, I knew everybody needed a hand," said Jonathan Montez, a volunteer who grew up in the Bradford neighborhood, "Some people I've met from out-of-state. I think that's a good show of where we are in San Angelo. There's people willing to help from anywhere and everywhere."

It's a hard time for many but over the weekend there were no serious injuries or deaths, something everyone is thankful for.



"Growing up in that house, spending so many Christmases there... lots of memories there. It's hard to tear it down but everybody is here so that's the important part," added Montez.

As the community prepares for Monday night's storms, affected residents can't help but think of everything that Saturday's storms took. Despite losing so many belongings, one thing remains... hope.



"Everything will come and go but as long as we're here we can rebuild and get new things," said Montez.

