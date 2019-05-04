The Clarion Call aims to unite thousands of Christians

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On May 4, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., a free event is taking place at San Angelo Stadium that is aimed to unite thousands of Christians.

The definition of a clarion call is a request for action and this weekend’s event is calling all the Christian churches in the Concho Valley to gather for one night of prayer and worship.

"It's unique. It's the first of its kind here in San Angelo, where different denominations are coming together. Believers in Christ are coming together to fellowship together. That has usually not been the case. It’s not that anybody hasn't tried to do something before but not of the magnitude of right now and for the cause that we have; which is the love, the peace, the unity and the reconciliation of the body of Christ," claimed Ronnie Hawkins, who is the founder of this event and Pastor of Christian Fellowship Baptist Church.

According to the “Dictionary of Christianity in America,” there are 20,800 Christian denominations worldwide, however, the clarion call is about unity and not division.



"There's no political agenda or denominations promoting one group over the other. It's just going to be about Jesus so that's what's exciting,” stated Harold Watkins, who is the Lead Pastor at Freedom Fellowship Church.

This is first Clarion Call ever in San Angelo and it’s expected have over 14,000 attendees.

"We are going to have several non-profits that are going to be here, that are represented here. People can find out where they can get help here in the city of San Angelo and the surrounding community,” explained Hawkins.



Many are excited to experience the fellowship that will result with the faith organizations coming together.



"This is going to be an awesome event. Just to see unity within our community and all of us coming together for one cause and this is to lift-up the name of Jesus Christ, is just going to be a blessing in itself," said C.J. Luckey, who is a Youth Pastor at Freedom Fellowship Church as well as a Hip-hop artist.