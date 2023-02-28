SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The circus is back in town with Cirque Italia presenting its Water Circus Silver in San Angelo from March 2, 2023, to March 5, 2023.

The event will be located in the Sunset Mall parking lot ( 4001 Sunset Dr ), featuring pirates, mermaids, death-defying stunts and stunning aerobatics.

Tickets

Adult Level 1: $50

Child Level 1: $45

Adult Level 2 Premium: $45

Child Level 2 Premium: $20

Adult Level 2: $40

Child Level 2: $15

Adult Level 3: $25

Child Level 3: $10

Discounts are available with the ‘Free Child’ offer with an online purchase but require a promo code (listed on the flyer distributed in the local community) at checkout to qualify.

Tickets can be purchased here or at the door with a valid ID. All tickets purchased at the door will include a ticketing fee added to each ticket purchased. Children under age two are automatically free but must be seated on a parent’s lap. Car seats/carriers or strollers are not allowed inside the venue.

Dates and Times