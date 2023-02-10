SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Residents may have noticed the large trucks hauling in the carnival rides at Sunset Mall so here’s what you need to know before attending the carnival.

The Wrights Amusement Carnival will be in San Angelo from Monday, February 10, 2023, until Thursday, February 19th, 2023.

Schedule

Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. – Midnight

Saturday – Sunday: 12 p.m. – Midnight

Tickets

Ride tickets cost $1 per ticket with the rides costing from three to six tickets each. The unlimited ride pass will cost $35 Parking and admission are free.

The carnival strongly encourages face coverings.