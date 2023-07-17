SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The three-day San Angelo NAACP Buffalo Soldier Memorial grand opening celebration starts at 9:00 a.m., Friday, July 28, 2023.
Sherley Spears, founder of the San Angelo NAACP, and Bob Bluthardt, Fort Concho Museum Site Manager, joined Senora Scott to talk about the three-day grand opening celebration.
Event Schedule
Friday, July 28th
- Memorial Unveiling – 9:00 a.m., 717 South Oakes St
- Grand Opening Gala and Awards Dinner – 7:00 p.m., Fort Concho Stables
- Guided memorial tours
- Fort Concho Tours
- Buffalo Soldiers Living History Presentations
- Games at the memorial site
- Boy and Girl Scout Presentations
- Canoeing
Saturday, July 29th
- Fishing Excursion
- VIP Swim Party
- Painting Classes
- State Park Bison and Longhorn Tour
Sunday, July 29th
- Closing Ceremony – 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., San Angelo NAACP Buffalo Soldier Memorial site
*Food vendors will be on-site at the memorial from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.
For more information, visit the Buffalo Soldier Memorial site.