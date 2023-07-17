SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The three-day San Angelo NAACP Buffalo Soldier Memorial grand opening celebration starts at 9:00 a.m., Friday, July 28, 2023.

Sherley Spears, founder of the San Angelo NAACP, and Bob Bluthardt, Fort Concho Museum Site Manager, joined Senora Scott to talk about the three-day grand opening celebration.

Event Schedule

Friday, July 28th

  • Memorial Unveiling – 9:00 a.m., 717 South Oakes St
  • Grand Opening Gala and Awards Dinner – 7:00 p.m., Fort Concho Stables
  • Guided memorial tours
  • Fort Concho Tours
  • Buffalo Soldiers Living History Presentations
  • Games at the memorial site
  • Boy and Girl Scout Presentations
  • Canoeing

Saturday, July 29th

  • Fishing Excursion
  • VIP Swim Party
  • Painting Classes
  • State Park Bison and Longhorn Tour

Sunday, July 29th

  • Closing Ceremony – 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., San Angelo NAACP Buffalo Soldier Memorial site

*Food vendors will be on-site at the memorial from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit the Buffalo Soldier Memorial site.