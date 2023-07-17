SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The three-day San Angelo NAACP Buffalo Soldier Memorial grand opening celebration starts at 9:00 a.m., Friday, July 28, 2023.

Sherley Spears, founder of the San Angelo NAACP, and Bob Bluthardt, Fort Concho Museum Site Manager, joined Senora Scott to talk about the three-day grand opening celebration.

Event Schedule

Friday, July 28th

Memorial Unveiling – 9:00 a.m., 717 South Oakes St

– 9:00 a.m., 717 South Oakes St Grand Opening Gala and Awards Dinner – 7:00 p.m., Fort Concho Stables

– 7:00 p.m., Fort Concho Stables Guided memorial tours

Fort Concho Tours

Buffalo Soldiers Living History Presentations

Games at the memorial site

Boy and Girl Scout Presentations

Canoeing

Saturday, July 29th

Fishing Excursion

VIP Swim Party

Painting Classes

State Park Bison and Longhorn Tour

Sunday, July 29th

Closing Ceremony – 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., San Angelo NAACP Buffalo Soldier Memorial site

*Food vendors will be on-site at the memorial from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit the Buffalo Soldier Memorial site.