With Valentine’s Day is just a couple of days away, many couples are pondering what they should do for their romantic night out in San Angelo.

There are several different options when it comes to the best night. Some couples like to stay in a cook dinner themselves, others might enjoy a night playing putt-putt golf or dancing in their favorite bar. Whatever you and your significant fancy doing together, there are plenty of ways to have a great date in San Angelo.

Stay In:

For couples that do not like being in the social light a lot, a night in with your love might be the best date night for you. Start the night making your favorite dinner recipe together while listening to a podcast or dancing to your songs. After dinner, watch a new movie together through a streaming service under a blanket fort, or just comfortably on the couch. Just because you are not going to a fancy dinner and night out does not mean the time you spend with each other is any less valuable.

A Night on the Town:

Get dressed up and hit a night on the town with your Valentine’s date. Enjoy pizza and beer at the Old Central Firehouse Pizzaria and Taproom, a steak at Western Sky, or dine in the Victorian Age at Miss Hatties. Grab your favorite flavor ice cream from The Latest Scoop and enjoy a stroll down by the Concho river around sunset. Some couples might like to make their way to their favorite bar for a few drinks and dancing. Couples could also try hitting up a show at the Angelo State Planetarium to learn more about our world. No matter the place you choose, a nice dinner date with entertainment is always a great way to spend an evening.

The Competitive Couple:

For couples more on the competitive side, try playing some putt-putt golf at Next Level, or challenge your partner to a game at Stadium Lanes Bowling Center. Maybe try and combine that competitive spirit to beat an escape room at Think In A Box or enjoy a basketball game at Angelo State. Competitive couples could also enjoy some alcohol and some friendly games of corn hole, pool, or Giant Jenga at their favorite bar. Whatever the choice, a night competing with or against your date is destined to be a night you won’t forget.

Lunch Date:

Sometimes dates in the evening just don’t work out, so time out together around lunch is the only option. Do not fret, there are still a lot of great daytime date ideas that can be done in San Angelo! Take in all the local art in San Angelo at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts or at the Pop Art Museum located downtown. Couples might also enjoy trying out a new coffee or tea place before catching a matinee at Cinemark Tinseltown USA. Couples can also cowboy up and spend a part of their day with the donkeys out at the Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue.

Before/After Valentine’s Date:

Not every couple likes going out on a date the day of Valentine’s and that is okay. Between the crowds, the wait lines, and more, a date on Valentine’s day dates can be stressful. With Valentine’s falling on a Monday, several businesses may also be closed, which is why a date before or after this love-filled day is a great idea. Couples could spend their day out at the Christoval Vineyard or Brix Winery in downtown San Angelo. Catch “Clue” at the Angelo Civic Theatre with your loved one or get out some anger at the Angelo Axe House.

There are many different ways you can spend your time with your significant other in San Angelo. No matter the date you decide on, nothing beats spending time with someone that you love.