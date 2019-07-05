The annual Firecracker Shootout benefits Cook Children’s Foundation

San Angelo, TX — The annual “Claybird Firecracker Shootout” took place on Friday, July 5th, to benefit Cook Children’s Health Foundation. This is a two day event, hosted by JL Bar Ranch, Resort and Spa, in Sonora. Lunch was provided, and those who participated in the shoot-out got an opportunity to win some great prizes. In addition, there was live music, and fun family activities.

“You know, we are out here not only to help the community we are in but all the surrounding communities and to be able to help the non profits that are in the areas is something we live for and something that our owner strives for and for us we live that as well,” said Jerry Green, General Manager of the JL Bar Ranch General Store.