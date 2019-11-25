The Anheuser-Busch Distributor Offers Discounted Lyft Rides

San Angelo, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – The holiday season is here, a time to catch up with family, friends, and an opportunity to celebrate a new year. A-B Distributing Company, the local Anheuser Busch distributor, believes drunk driving is 100 percent preventable. To promote responsible celebrations this season, A-B Distributing is providing $10 Lyft discount codes Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day.

Consumers can claim their $10 Lyft code by entering RideWiser2019 in the Lyft app. The code will be valid each night, from 5 PM to 2 AM throughout the season. The code is valid within Tom Green County and will provide discounted, and often a free ride for consumers.

Retha Fortenberry, communications director, stated, “The mission is for our Drink Wiser campaign to remind people to prioritize safety, celebrate wiser and make responsible ride plans before you leave home. The Lyft code makes it easier.” The code will be posted on the company’s social media platforms.

Although the code is valid one use per customer, Retha reminds people, Lyft is all about ride-sharing, so share your code and rides when you can to maximize the effort.