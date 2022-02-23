SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 6th Annual Brews, Ewes and BBQ, along with the World Championship Lamb Cook-off, is set to take place along the Concho River at the Santa Fe Golf Course on March 5th. The cook-off is sanctioned by the International BBQ Cookers Association.

The 3rd Annual Kids Que Competition, consisting of hamburgers and pork chops, will also be taking place. Kids ages six to 10 will cook hamburgers, ages 11 to 15 and 16 to 18 will both be cooking pork chops.

Judging will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5th with beans. Chicken will be judged at noon with ribs following at 1:30 p.m. Brisket will be judged at 3:00 p.m. and lamb will be judged at 4:00 p.m. The award ceremony is set to conclude the cook-off at 5:30 p.m.

Bands such as the Billy Dan Langley One Man Blues Band, Matt Lopez, Rita Capuchina Band and the Rockin’ Mambo Zombies will be playing at the Brews, Ewes and BBQ Competition. Craft vendors and guest performances by Angelo Express Athletics along with others to be named as the event approaches will also be present. Children will be able to enjoy a rock climbing wall, face painting, painting classes and a bounce house.

To register for this year’s cook-off online, go to the Downtown San Angelo Brews, Ewes and BBQ Website. Participants will need to print off the online form and mail it to 24 W. Concho Avenue in San Angelo or deliver it in person to the Downtown San Angelo office with the entry fee. Registration will open Friday, March 4th at 9:00 a.m. at 111 Memorial Drive at the Santa Fe Golf Course.

The entry fee for team registration will be $225 with the fee for ancillary beans being $50. The Kids Que Competition fee is $25.

Participants are expected to bring all food items that they will cook along with water and electricity. These will not be provided at the event. However, HEB will provide lamb shoulder for those that wish to compete in the lamb portion of the cook-off for free. Meat for the Kids Que Competition will also be provided.

Those competing will be able to set up their sites and begin cooking on Friday, March 4th. The 6th Annual Brews, Ewes and BBQ Competition and World Championship Cook-off with Kids Que competition will be open to the public starting at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5th.