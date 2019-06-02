The 4th Annual Ability Picnic and Fun Day for children with special needs

SAN ANGELO, Texas - The San Angelo Elks Lodge hosted its 4th Annual Ability Picnic and Fun Day for children with special needs and disabilities.

On Saturday, June 1, 2019, special needs children and their families were invited to a free event from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at Kirby Park.

They had games, prizes, food and vendors giving away goodies.

Children with disabilities don’t always get to do everyday activities as mainstream kids do, this is a program allowed them to just have a fun time.

“To see the kids eyes light up, when they go from place to place. Whether they are picking a duck out of the water, or digging through sand for a dinosaur, or getting their face painted, or all of those other items that we have - it’s just a lot of fun,” stated Harry Thomas, who is the Public Relations Chair of San Angelo Elks Lodge.

The Elks Lodge works hard at providing programs for veterans and special needs children.