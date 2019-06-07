The 2nd Annual Summer Safari Festival

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Over the weekend, E220 Church San Angelo is kicking off their 2nd Annual Summer Safari Festival on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from noon to 4:00 p.m. at 2121 Lindell Ave. San Angelo, Texas.



E220 Church San Angelo rents their location from Brentwood Family Fellowship.

“We just want to invite everyone to come out and get free information, have a good time with family and be safe. We’ll have a fire truck and SAPD will be here as well… a DJ. It’s just gonna be an all-day event,” detailed Annie Saenz, who is a Church Secretary at E220 Church San Angelo.

This family friendly event only costs 25 cents, and there will be many activities for the kiddos.

“A cake walk, treasure hunt, potato sack race, food booths, fruit cups and San Angelo’s Nature Center is going to be here, so they’ll have their little reptiles inside,” explained Saenz.

Most importantly, this is a fundraising effort to support the bilingual church and purposed to let the community know that their doors are always open.

“We’re gonna do a vocational bible study for the children and some of the profit will also go for them,” stated Roseanne Reyes who is an E220 San Angelo church member.

Their mother church in Abilene was devastated by the recent severe weather and it will be highlighted at this event, as well.

“It was just heartbreaking, whenever we were there for this last weekend. To see that, where we were eating and where some people gave their lives to the Lord, that it was destroyed,” expressed Saenz.

“Our benefit will be the for the San Angelo community. We are going to pass out some flyers to help the Abilene church,” claimed Reyes.

The program is also aimed to help low-income community members, gather resources.

“We’re also gonna have free information from La Esperanza Clinic and from Blue Cross Blue Shield. Blue Bear is going to be here,” exclaimed Saenz.

“I think it’s going to be a great turn-out, we’re wanting to do more for the community and for the kids,” said Reyes.