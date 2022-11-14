SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Area Foundation has announced the recipients of the 2022 Fall Grants. This year, the competitive grant program was able to award $363,393 to various causes and organizations.

“We are grateful to those who enable us to respond to changing community needs, support innovative solutions to community challenges and enhance the quality of community life in the Concho Valley,” said Matt Lewis, President and CEO of the Foundation.

The following is a list of organizations and causes, the amount of which is being awarded and what the money is planned to be used for;

Angelo State University $30,000 – Instruments for the mariachi music program

– Instruments for the mariachi music program Buffalo Soldiers Memorial $15,000 – Assistance with NAACP Project to construct a memorial

– Assistance with NAACP Project to construct a memorial Children’s Advocacy Center $30,000 – Support of children’s therapy services

– Support of children’s therapy services Concho Valley Home for Girls $33,396 – Safety and security improvements

– Safety and security improvements Concho Valley Regional Food Bank $25,000 – Onsite storage and warehouse expansion

– Onsite storage and warehouse expansion Concho Valley Biblical Counseling Center $20,000 – Replacement of HVAC units

– Replacement of HVAC units Ft. Chadbourne Foundation $10,000 – Support of pavilion expansion project

– Support of pavilion expansion project Friends of Mason County Courthouse $5,000 – Assist with rebuilding effort following fire

– Assist with rebuilding effort following fire House of Faith $11,000 – Help with children’s Christmas programming

– Help with children’s Christmas programming Joseph Thomas Foundation $7,500 – Support of medical device closet

– Support of medical device closet Lake Ivie Volunteer Fire Department $25,000 – Assistance to purchase tanker truck

– Assistance to purchase tanker truck San Angelo Amateur Radio $10,000 – Help with building roof repair

– Help with building roof repair San Angelo Performing Arts Center $15,000 – Support to provide youth STEM program

– Support to provide youth STEM program Texas Ramp Project $20,000 – Assistance with ramp materials and equipment

– Assistance with ramp materials and equipment The WHIT Program – $24,000 – Support tutoring program for local foster children

– Support tutoring program for local foster children West Texas Boys Ranch $30,000 – Help with the reconstruction of an outdoor recreation facility

– Help with the reconstruction of an outdoor recreation facility West Texas Rehabilitation Center $52,500 – Assistance for in-patient hospice unit at Shannon

The San Angelo Area Foundation is celebrating 20 years of giving. Since its inception, the foundation has granted over $140 million to the Concho Valley. To learn more about SAAF, visit its website www.saafound.org or contact them at 325-947-7071.