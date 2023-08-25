SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has named a new Jail Administrator.

As a result of the selection process for Corrections Major at the Tom Green County Detention Center, Beth Holland-Mull will assume the position on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Mull is currently employed as the Public Safety Coordinator at the Concho Valley Council of Governments. She brings 20 years of experience in corrections to the position having begun her career with the Tom Green County Detention Center in October 1999, serving through October 2019.

During her prior employment with Tom Green County, Mull served as a Detention Officer, Shift Corporal, Jail Investigator, Gang Investigator, and Operations Lieutenant.

Mull is replacing Major Todd Allen who is set to retire at the end of August 2023.