SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office welcomed four new deputies to the force.

Law enforcement and families participated in the ceremony as the new deputies completed their oath from Justice of the Peace, Tom Daniel.

The new deputies are Todd Deere, Jake Richardson, Billy Cortez and Brandon Lange. Each of the new deputies recently graduated from the Concho Valley Regional Law Enforcement Academy.

In addition to the new Deputies, several current Deputies receive promotions. Correctional Officer Doug Clark was promoted to Corrections Corporal and will serve as the Inmate Programs Coordinator. Deputy Wilson Crabtree was promoted to Mental Health Corporal and Deputy Rosie Soto was promoted to Mental Health Sergeant.

“We at the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office congratulate the newest members of our family and applaud those who have recently advanced in their career,” said the TGCS.