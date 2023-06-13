SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in a cold case murder of Brian Kyle Plunkett that occurred 13 years ago June 13, 2010.

June 13, 2023, marks the 13th anniversary of the murder of Plunkett. On that day, TGCS received a phone call from an individual identified as Kimberly Linthicum. At the time, Linthicum claimed she was being chased in a vehicle and threatened by unknown individuals.

Deputies that responded to the call learned from Linthicum that Plunkett was in danger or a victim of a violent crime in the area of Old Sterling City Highway near FM2288. Searches for Plunkett across the area were unsuccessful until a break in the investigation several months later on October 24, 2010. A hunter had located skeletal remains in Area 7 of the State Park. It was later determined the remains were of Brain Plunkett and the case was investigated as a homicide.

In April 2015, investigators with the Sheriff’s Office developed probable cause to arrest Linthicum and George Simmons for the murder of Plunkett. Linthicum pleaded guilty and was convicted of murder in March 2017 and sentenced to 8 years in a plea deal.

In previous reporting of the trial, it was learned that both Simmons and Linthicum were in a sexual relationship with Plunkett and used narcotics together. According to Linthicum during the trial, she said they had made arrangements to rob Plunkett and when the robbery plan didn’t work, Linthicum told investigators Simmons strangled Plunkett.

George Simmons was not indicted due to insufficient evidence.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing the case and requesting assistance from the public. Anyone with information regarding the death of Brian Plunkett is encouraged to contact Sgt. Michael Farmer or Lt. William Fiveash at the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, at (325) 655-8111 or the online tip at Crime Tips – Tom Green County TX Sheriff’s Office (tomgreencountysheriff.org)