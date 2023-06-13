SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Sherriff Officer released a statement on June 13, 2023, regarding a recent string of scam artists impersonating officers in attempts to collect or extort money.

According to TGCS, in an attempt to add credibility to their schemes, these individuals may represent themselves as attorneys, judges, or law enforcement officers. In some recent complaints, individuals have spoofed local phone numbers, meaning that their phone numbers appear to be coming from a legitimate entity.

The calls have included threats to show up at the intended victim’s home if the person does not pay money for “legal fees”, “court fees”, or other fines related to law enforcement.

The TGCS said these fraudulent callers often target the elderly.

“We encourage the public to be alert for such scams and to safeguard family members against such scams by being alert to the matter, ” said TGCS.

Safety tips to employ include: