SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Sherriff Officer released a statement on June 13, 2023, regarding a recent string of scam artists impersonating officers in attempts to collect or extort money.
According to TGCS, in an attempt to add credibility to their schemes, these individuals may represent themselves as attorneys, judges, or law enforcement officers. In some recent complaints, individuals have spoofed local phone numbers, meaning that their phone numbers appear to be coming from a legitimate entity.
The calls have included threats to show up at the intended victim’s home if the person does not pay money for “legal fees”, “court fees”, or other fines related to law enforcement.
The TGCS said these fraudulent callers often target the elderly.
“We encourage the public to be alert for such scams and to safeguard family members against such scams by being alert to the matter, ” said TGCS.
Safety tips to employ include:
- Never trust caller ID alone, the displayed telephone number may be manipulated.
- Always consider sending unsolicited or unknown phone calls to voicemail. Many scam call centers will not leave a message.
- Never click on links contained in unsolicited emails or text messages. The links may route you to fake websites or deploy malicious software.
- Protect your personal and financial information. Never provide this information in response to unsolicited text messages, emails, or social media posts claiming to be a government agency.