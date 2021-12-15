SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office announced that it will increase patrols through January 1, 2022, as part of the Impaired Driver Mobility campaign.

According to a statement issued by the Sheriff’s Office this morning, December 15, 2021, increased patrols will happen in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety in an effort to “detect and deter impaired drivers this holiday season.”

“As we prepare for the 2021 holiday season, we at the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office want to remind everyone to be responsible and drive safely,” said the Sheriff’s Office, “Alcohol-related traffic crashes not only affect you, they also impact every family member and friend related to all of the parties involved.”

The Sheriff’s Office went on to say that impaired driving does not only apply to drinking and driving.

“Driving impaired does not just mean alcohol. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and marijuana can also impair a driver, ” said the statement, “especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs.”

“The safety of the public is the primary concern of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, and we want to wish everyone a safe holiday season.”