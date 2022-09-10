SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff’s department is searching for a suspect that was involved in a high-speed chase.

According to sheriffs, the chase started in Runnels County and ended at Cooper’s Bar-B-Q in Christoval. Currently, game wardens are working in cooperation with the sheriff’s department using various resources to search for the suspect.

At this time, the cause of the chase or the details of the suspect is currently unknown. Concho Valley Homepage will update you as we learn more. You can download the Concho Valley Homepage app to get up-to-date information as it is put out.