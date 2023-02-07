SAN ANGELO, Texas — Major changes go into effect this week in how Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office issues alerts.

In the past, the department would issue alerts through text messages to people who registered. Starting Friday, Feb. 10, the system changes to a new mobile app downloaded from the Google Play or Apple Store.

“We started about a year and a half ago when we realized that the webpage was not always the most convenient application for folks to get their information,” said Sheriff Nick Hanna. “[The app] is the most efficient way to communicate with the public.”

Those interested can still register for alerts via email at tomgreencountysheriff.org.