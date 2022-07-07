The North Branch Library located at 3001 North Chadbourne will shut its doors for a renovation project that will start July 16th.

The materials there will be moved to the Stephens Central and Angelo West Branch for the time being.

The North branch is still accepting donations to fund critical items like shelving and furnishings.

“Some pretty critical tech renovations will be adding a lot of space, equipment and infrastructure,” said Amy Dennis, PR and Programming Librarian for the Tom Green County System. “We’ll also make our bathrooms ADA compliant and we’ll provide 1,200 square feet of office space for staff.”

The library will reopen Spring of next year.