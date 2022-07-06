SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Library System shared via social media that the North Branch Library located at 3001 N. Chadbourne St. will be closing for six to eight months for renovations. The library will be open until Saturday, July 16th.

For the first time in over 45 years, the North Branch Library will receive an overhaul of renovations including a 1500-square-foot expansion and a new technology center.

The Tom Green County Library website states that the facility will be ADA-compliant and also provide staff offices.

Those who have checked out books are asked to return all materials to the Angelo West Branch Library or the Stephens Central Library as the book drop will not be accessible.

Any changes to the North Branch event schedule can be seen on the Tom Green County Library website.