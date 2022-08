SAN ANGELO, Texas — Calling readers/listeners of all ages!

The Tom Green County Library System announced on their Facebook page this morning the ‘Friends of the Library’ Basement Book Sale. The sale is scheduled for Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stephens Central Location

According to the post, tomorrow’s special is large print and audiobooks, which will be sold at $5/copy-paper box.