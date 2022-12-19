SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Tom Green County librarian has been selected to serve on one of the Texas Library Association’s most influential committees for young adult readers.

Vanessa Hartel, Tom Green County’s Young Adult Librarian, who was selected to serve on the 2023 Texas Library Association’s Maverick Graphic Novel Reading Committee

Vanessa Hartel, the Young Adult Libraian at the Stephens Central library located in downtown San Angelo, is one of eight librarians handpicked to serve on the 2023 Maverick Graphic Novel Reading Committee. This committee provides guidance and recommendations regarding the graphic novel format, including the annual Maverick Graphic Novel Reading List which is intended for readers Grades 6-12.

“”When I was younger, I was a reluctant reader. Had I been introduced to the wonderful world of graphic novels, I genuinely believe I would have been an avid reader much earlier in life, said Hartel. “As an adult, I’ve found that graphic novels combine my love of art and storytelling. At every chance, I champion graphic novels with kiddos, adults, care-givers, and educators as a valid form of reading, and a meaningful medium. I’m so excited to get to represent our community by serving on the Texas Library Association’s Maverick Graphic Novel Reading committee.”

“The library is incredibly proud of the work Vanessa has done in the Teen Republic and know that the TLA’s MGNRC will benefit greatly from her expertise and passion for the genre,” said Amy Dennis, the Public Relations and Programs Librairan for the county’s library system.