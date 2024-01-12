SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The judging is officially underway for this year’s Tom Green County Fair and Jr Livestock Show.

Students from across Tom Green County began arriving with their entries on Thursday, January 11, 2024, and judging started on Friday, January 12th.

“I’ve done this since I was in the third grade. Even before then, I’ve been to my granddad’s barn where he helps and raises sheep, and I’ve just always enjoyed being out there at the barn,” said Rylee Barrett, a contestant in the lamb show competition. “I just love sheep. Being around them — it makes me so happy. That’s why I’m still doing this today.”

Rylee and others will be competing in the lamb shows on Saturday. The Tom Green County Jr Livestock Show will continue through Saturday at the San Angelo Coliseum and Fairgrounds.