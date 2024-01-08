SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Tom Green County Fair and Junior Livestock Show has announced its 2024 schedule, with the majority of events taking place throughout January.

The events will begin on Thursday, Jan. 11, and last through to Saturday, Jan. 13. Then, a few months later, the livestock show will continue on Saturday, April 27, with the horse show.

Below is the full schedule:

Jan. 11

Project Show entries received at the Gandy Ink Pavilion — 5-6 p.m.

Weigh hogs — 3-7 p.m.

Jan. 12

Project Show entries received — 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

Ag Mechanics entries received — 12-5 p.m.

Weight cards due on goats — 1 p.m.

Check-in and weigh hogs — 1-4 p.m.

Judging of Project Show — 2-5 p.m.

Meat Goats Show — 3 p.m.

Weigh steers and check-in heifers — 4:30-5 p.m.

Weigh cards due on lambs — 6 p.m.

Jan. 13

Arrival time for broilers — 7:30 a.m.

Swine and Lamb Show — 8 a.m.

Arrival time for rabbits — 8 a.m.

Broiler Show — 8:30 a.m.

Ag Mechanics Show — 9 a.m.

Rabbit Show — 9 a.m.

Heifer/Steer Show — 10 a.m.

Barbecue supper served at the Gandy Ink Pavilion — 5:30 p.m.

Premium auction at the Gandy Ink Pavilion — 6 p.m.

Cake auction at the Gandy Ink Pavilion — 7 p.m.

Awards ceremony and Sale of Champions — 7:30 p.m.

April 27

Arrival of horses — 8-9 a.m.

Horse Show at the Spur Arena — 9 a.m.

For a file version of the schedule, click here or visit the Tom Green County Junior Livestock Show’s webpage.