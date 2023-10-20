SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 23, and the Tom Green County Election Office wants voters to be prepared.

Early voting is around the corner, and Election Administrator Vona Hudson says that 68,750 people are registered to vote.

“It’s really hard to compare one election to the other, even on constitutional amendments, because sometimes there’ll be an amendment that people are very much interested in,” Hudson said. “This election, I think we’re going to have the one [amendment] that’s got to do with property tax, and I’m also hearing from folks about the retired teachers. Those two things, I think we’ll pull out a little bit more than we normally have for the constitutional amendment. It’ll still be quite a bit smaller turnout, not like next year for the primary for sure.”

This upcoming election has 14 constitutional amendments on the ballot. Hudson encourages voters to look at the sample ballot on the Tom Green County website to prepare.

“This election is only going to have 14 constitutional amendments on it, and that’s actually coming from the legislature meetings that they had for both the regular session and the special sessions,” Hudson said. “They draft things that they feel the voters need to vote on to enact into law. That’s what you’re seeing on the ballot, and there’s some wordiness to them.”

Hudson shared some other things to keep in mind: If you’re registered in Texas and recently moved, you can come during early voting and fill out a “limited ballot” to get registered in the county. Also, if you have physical mobility issues, notify a worker so you can get moved to the front of the line.

“We encourage early voting,” Hudson said. “For one thing, you never know what’s going to happen on Election Day. You might get called out of town, but if you’ve early voted then you’ve got your vote in, for sure. Voting to us is always important. People think presidential is the most important, but in this election, you actually impact laws that may come into effect that might affect you.”

Hudson also says there will be election attendant training tomorrow. The Election Office still needs more workers, and you can contact it for more information. Early voting hours begin Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about early voting, sample ballots, or frequently asked questions, you can visit votetomgreencounty.gov.