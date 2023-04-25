SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Changes at the Tom Green County library downtown are forcing the temporary closure of the Children’s Area and the “Steam Central”.

Employees will be moving books and furniture into the original Children’s Area in the library. In the process of this, they will also be rearranging and expanding the Steam Central activity space. The library hopes to have the project finished in the next few weeks, just in time for the school year’s end.

“We started the process of moving the children’s area back to where it should be,” said Leah Barbee, an Adult Services Librarian. “We got it going on. This is a high-energy place and we are very excited because we can’t wait to get back in place for summer reading.”