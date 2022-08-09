SAN ANGELO, Texas — Regents will have a two-day meeting in San Angelo on the campus of Angelo State University from August 11 to August 12, 2022.

The meeting will take place in the C.J. Davidson Conference Center (UC 100), First Floor, Houston Harte University Center (1910 Rosemont Dr.).

This marks the fourth time a regularly scheduled Board of Regents meeting will be held in San Angelo and the first since 2015. The board also held meetings in San Angelo in 2007, 2011, and 2015.

Earlier this year, the Board of Regents held its February meeting in El Paso. This year is the first time in the TTU System’s 26-year history that it has hosted more than one regularly scheduled meeting outside of Lubbock in the same year.

Overall, there have been 14 regularly scheduled board meetings held outside of Lubbock at a TTU System campus location since 1999, including this meeting in San Angelo.

Below are highlights of the topics and items to be discussed at the upcoming meeting, including estimated times with periodic recesses. Meeting materials and a livestream of the meeting are available online.

Thursday, Aug. 11

12:35 p.m. – Board of Trustees Meeting of the Carr Scholarship Foundation

1:00 p.m. – Facilities Committee

1:25 p.m. – Finance and Investments Committee

2:00 p.m. – Academic, Clinical and Student Affairs Committee

2:25 p.m. – Audit Committee

2:40 p.m. – Executive Session

5:00 p.m. – Following Executive Session, reconvene into Open Session as Committee of the Whole

Recess

Friday, Aug. 12

9:45 a.m. – Call to order; convene as Meeting of the Board and Committee of the Whole Board

· Introductions and recognitions

· Approval of minutes

· Approval of Consent and Information agendas

· 2022 and 2023 BOR meeting schedule

· Student Government Association reports

10:30 a.m. – Executive Session, if necessary

11:50 a.m. – Following Executive Session, reconvene into Open Session as Committee of the Whole

Executive Session motions, if any

Announcements

Noon – Adjournment

CC Texas Tech