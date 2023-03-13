SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Texas Parks and Wildlife will be having a 100-Year Celebration at San Angelo State Park with free entry to the park.
The event will be on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will feature free entry to the parks and several events and activities throughout the day.
This is only one of several 100-year celebration events happening in Texas state parks this year. Guarantee entry by reserving your free day pass.
Events/Activities
Water / Skins & Skulls / Friends Group
- Chaparral Pavilion Area
- Come and go
Operation Game Thief Trailer with a Game Warden
- Chaparral Pavilion Area
- Come and go
Fire Safety with Smokey Bear and Texas Forest Service
- Chaparral Pavilion Area
- Come and go
Geology with ASU’s Geology Club
- Chaparral Pavilion Area
- Come and go
Wildlife Viewing
- Wildlife Viewing Area
- Come and go
Guided Hike with San Angelo Road Lizards
- 10 a.m.
- 1.25-mile guided hike led by SARL
- Chaparral pavilion
K Trail Run with San Angelo Road Lizards
- 12 p.m.
- 5k trail run led by SARL
- Chaparral pavilion
Self-Guided Scavenger Hunt
- Self-guided hike on a trail of your choice
- Ask the gatehouse for a scavenger hunt checklist
Canoeing
- Lakeview Boat Ramp
- Come and go
- All equipment provided – bring your own life jacket if you have one
Longhorn / Bison
- 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Viewing Area
- Come and go
Fishing with a Ranger
- Javelina Pond
- Come and go
- Limited availability of rods, reels & tackle provided
Permian Tracks Tour
- Gate 8-3 on Hwy 2288
- Leaves at 10 a.m. & 12 p.m.
- 1.25-mile round-trip hike
Intro to Mountain Biking
- Chaparral Pavilion
- Bring your own bike and helmet
Macey’s Grave Horseback Ride
- Area 6 gate on Hwy 2288
- Leaves 10 a.m.
- Bring your own horse
Star Party with the Angelo Astronomy Club
- Amphitheater on the south side
- 7:30-9:30 p.m.