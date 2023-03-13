SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Texas Parks and Wildlife will be having a 100-Year Celebration at San Angelo State Park with free entry to the park.

The event will be on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will feature free entry to the parks and several events and activities throughout the day.

This is only one of several 100-year celebration events happening in Texas state parks this year. Guarantee entry by reserving your free day pass.

Events/Activities

Water / Skins & Skulls / Friends Group

  • Chaparral Pavilion Area
  • Come and go

Operation Game Thief Trailer with a Game Warden

  • Chaparral Pavilion Area
  • Come and go

Fire Safety with Smokey Bear and Texas Forest Service

  • Chaparral Pavilion Area
  • Come and go

Geology with ASU’s Geology Club

  • Chaparral Pavilion Area
  • Come and go

Wildlife Viewing

  • Wildlife Viewing Area
  • Come and go

Guided Hike with San Angelo Road Lizards

  • 10 a.m.
  • 1.25-mile guided hike led by SARL
  • Chaparral pavilion

K Trail Run with San Angelo Road Lizards

  • 12 p.m. 
  • 5k trail run led by SARL
  • Chaparral pavilion

Self-Guided Scavenger Hunt

  • Self-guided hike on a trail of your choice 
  • Ask the gatehouse for a scavenger hunt checklist

Canoeing

  • Lakeview Boat Ramp
  • Come and go
  • All equipment provided – bring your own life jacket if you have one

Longhorn / Bison

  • 10 a.m.  – 12 p.m.
  • Viewing Area
  • Come and go

Fishing with a Ranger

  • Javelina Pond
  • Come and go
  • Limited availability of rods, reels & tackle provided

Permian Tracks Tour

  • Gate 8-3 on Hwy 2288
  • Leaves at 10 a.m. & 12 p.m.
  • 1.25-mile round-trip hike

Intro to Mountain Biking

  • Chaparral Pavilion
  • Bring your own bike and helmet

Macey’s Grave Horseback Ride

  • Area 6 gate on Hwy 2288
  • Leaves 10 a.m.
  • Bring your own horse

Star Party with the Angelo Astronomy Club

  • Amphitheater on the south side
  • 7:30-9:30 p.m.