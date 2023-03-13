SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Texas Parks and Wildlife will be having a 100-Year Celebration at San Angelo State Park with free entry to the park.

The event will be on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will feature free entry to the parks and several events and activities throughout the day.

This is only one of several 100-year celebration events happening in Texas state parks this year. Guarantee entry by reserving your free day pass.

Events/Activities

Water / Skins & Skulls / Friends Group

Chaparral Pavilion Area

Come and go

Operation Game Thief Trailer with a Game Warden

Chaparral Pavilion Area

Come and go

Fire Safety with Smokey Bear and Texas Forest Service

Chaparral Pavilion Area

Come and go

Geology with ASU’s Geology Club

Chaparral Pavilion Area

Come and go

Wildlife Viewing

Wildlife Viewing Area

Come and go

Guided Hike with San Angelo Road Lizards

10 a.m.

1.25-mile guided hike led by SARL

Chaparral pavilion

K Trail Run with San Angelo Road Lizards

12 p.m.

5k trail run led by SARL

Chaparral pavilion

Self-Guided Scavenger Hunt

Self-guided hike on a trail of your choice

Ask the gatehouse for a scavenger hunt checklist

Canoeing

Lakeview Boat Ramp

Come and go

All equipment provided – bring your own life jacket if you have one

Longhorn / Bison

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Viewing Area

Come and go

Fishing with a Ranger

Javelina Pond

Come and go

Limited availability of rods, reels & tackle provided

Permian Tracks Tour

Gate 8-3 on Hwy 2288

Leaves at 10 a.m. & 12 p.m.

1.25-mile round-trip hike

Intro to Mountain Biking

Chaparral Pavilion

Bring your own bike and helmet

Macey’s Grave Horseback Ride

Area 6 gate on Hwy 2288

Leaves 10 a.m.

Bring your own horse

Star Party with the Angelo Astronomy Club