SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is dragging areas of Twin Buttes in search of a man believed to have drowned on Sunday afternoon.

A Major Game Warden with TPWD confirmed that at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, a group of 5 people from Kermit, TX were fishing on a 23-foot boat at the North Pool of Twin Buttes when the vessel began to take on water. The passengers discovered the boat’s pump had stopped working and when the pilot attempted to turn the boat toward the dam to reach safety the boat began to take on more water and sank rapidly.

TPWD says the boat was equipped with life jackets but none of the passengers were wearing them. Passengers only had time to put a life jacket on one of the children with the group before the boat sank completely.

Two people in the group were able to swim to the dam, while three others remained in the water. Two of those in the water, a man and his daughter, held on to a cooler to remain afloat.

A nearby boat was flagged down and attempted to rescue both the man and his daughter but the rescuers were only able to get the child while the man went under.

As of 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 29th, TPWD says they have picked up a “target” using a sonar camera and are attempting to verify whether it is the body of the man who may have drowned. A local diver is on the scene and has yet to go into the water. They say if the target is not the man’s body, they will come back on Wednesday to continue the search.

