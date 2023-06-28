SAN ANGELO, Texas — Game Wardens across Texas are noticing a steady trend of drownings over the last few years with an average of 150 in open waters just like Lake Nasworthy.

“Swimming is a skill. It’s a technique and not something that you can learn overnight so to speak,” said Major Jason Huebner with Texas Parks & Wildlife.

He tells us most lake goers overestimate their swimming abilities, often landing them in dangerous situations.

“What happens is on a day where it’s kind of windy, a child’s toy blows away, and the adult decides to go swim after it and then ends up drowning due to exhaustion in the water,” said Huebner.

He says if you end up in that situation or one similar to it, the best things to do before jumping in the water is to grab a life vest.

“Each person has to have a life jacket on board that fits them, that’s serviceable, and that’s in good condition,” added Huebner.

That includes children under 13, especially when the boat is in motion.

“Any time that vessel is moving, even if it’s just blowing in the wind, those children have to be wearing their life jackets,” said Huebner.

Other tips include avoiding overloading the boat and ensuring it’s thoroughly anchored when reaching your desired spot.

“A lot of times, people will get out and swim next to their vessel, and if it wasn’t anchored well, it can start to drift. Many times swimmers believe they can catch that boat, not knowing it’s moving at a much greater speed than they can swim,” said Huebner.

4th of July is approaching, and alcohol and water activities tend to go hand in hand on holiday weekends.

“The first thing that goes is the ability to judge things, and so people get a little bit braver, or they don’t care about the consequences as much when they are under the influence of alcohol,” said Huebner.

He adds that having a designated driver doesn’t stop when you get out of the car. Having someone who can safely operate the vessel you’re on is essential.