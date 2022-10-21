SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Film Round-Up, offered by the Texas Archive of the Moving Image, is coming to San Angelo on Saturday, Oct. 22 to help Texans digitalize their media in honor of American Archives Month.

According to Texas Archives, any individual, institution or business is welcome to bring any Texas-related videotapes and films to the round-up. Materials will be digitized in Austin, Texas then returned to the owners via mail along with a digital copy of the material. All materials submitted must donate a digital copy to the program and the materials must be texas-related.

Texas Archives says materials can be dropped off at the Tom Green County Library System Stephens Central at 33 W. Bearegaurd Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 22nd. Materials can also be brought to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts at 1 Love St from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.

On Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. there will be a special screening of footage that has been archived in the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Community Room.

“We are jazzed that the Texas Film Round-Up is returning to San Angelo, we encourage anyone who has been sitting on old, treasured footage to come out and get it digitized,” said Amy Dennis, Librarian for Tom Green County Library System.

This year for the Texas Film Round-Up, TAMI is looking for videos related to San Antonio’s HemisFair ’68. Any historical material showing the six-month-long event will be showcased in an upcoming exhibit. According to Texas Archives, TAMI has an upcoming exhibit celebrating the 55th anniversary of the HemisFair ’68.

“The films and videotapes we`ve received in past Round-Ups are truly time capsules of the Lone Star State,” says TAMI Managing Director Elizabeth Hansen. “We are excited to help Texans digitize their media and preserve the stories captured within their films and videotapes.”

Along with the San Angelo round-up event, TAMI will be accepting mail-in submissions throughout October. For more information on how to mail materials in and what formats are accepted, visit texasarchive.org/round-up.