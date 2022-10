SAN ANGELO, Texas — The University of Texas Exes San Angelo chapter held a luncheon on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Attendees were able to learn the latest information on Alzheimer’s as well as other neurodegenerative diseases.

Mitzi Gonzales discussed with KLST the importance of research, “As we get older we are going to have to contend with more Alzheimers disease in our families and in our communities.”