TEXAS DPS offers safety tips for Halloween safety

The Texas Department of Public Safety is urging parents and children to make safety a top priority during their Halloween plans.

DPS Director Steven McCraw says, “DPS is reminding drivers to slow down and avoid distractions this Halloween as trick-or-treaters of various ages will be out celebrating. It is especially important for motorists to watch for children who may unexpectedly dart into the roadway without checking for oncoming traffic”.

Important Tips for Drivers

Don’t drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or take a cab.

Stay alert. Eliminate distractions, including the use of mobile devices.

Slow down, and further reduce speeds in bad weather, heavy traffic and construction sites.

Texans are also reminded of these important Halloween Safety Tips

Always monitor weather forecasts before heading out and make plans accordingly.

Look both ways before crossing roadways, and always walk, don’t run.

Cross the roadway at intersections and crosswalks.

Travel in groups with adult supervision and in neighborhoods you are familiar with.

Carry a flashlight or glow sticks.

Do not enter the cars or homes of strangers, and avoid homes with porch lights turned off.

Make sure children know their home phone number and how to call 911 or their local emergency number in case they have an emergency or become lost.

Take all treats home for an adult to inspect before eating anything, and never eat candy obtained without a wrapper.

Individuals should also follow these tips when selecting a costume:

Avoid toy guns and knives — they could easily be mistaken for a real weapon.

Wear costumes that are light in color or place reflective material on the costume, or place reflective material on the costume, so drivers can see you.

Avoid using masks, if possible to allow for better visibility and peripheral vision.

When planning a trick-or-treat route, check the Texas Sex Offender Public Registry. Individuals can also report suspicious of criminal activity through the free iWatchTexas mobile app, or by calling 1-844-643-2251