SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is hiring multiple full-time Fire Staff and Resource Specialist positions across the state this fall including two located in San Angelo.
Texas A&M Forest Service offers challenging work, training opportunities, employee benefits and a chance to serve Texans.
Currently open positions:
- Fire Coordinator (Houston)
- Fire Coordinator (San Angelo)
- Forest economist (College Station/Bryan)
- Forester (Palestine)
- Geospatial Analyst (College Station/Bryan)
- Incident Aviation Specialist I (Merkel)
- Maintenance Worker II – Seasonal (Lufkin)
- Project Coordinator I (Lufkin)
- Two Resource Specialists I (Amarillo)
- Two Resource Specialists I (Childress)
- Two Resource Specialists I (Wolfforth)
- Two Resource Specialists I (Merkel)
- Resource Specialist I (San Angelo)
- Systems Administrator I (College Station/Bryan)
- TFS Program Coordinator I – Aviation (College Station/Bryan)
Applications will close Sunday, October 16 and can be accessed here.
