SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is hiring multiple full-time Fire Staff and Resource Specialist positions across the state this fall including two located in San Angelo.

Texas A&M Forest Service offers challenging work, training opportunities, employee benefits and a chance to serve Texans.

Currently open positions:

Fire Coordinator (Houston)

Fire Coordinator (San Angelo)

Forest economist (College Station/Bryan)

Forester (Palestine)

Geospatial Analyst (College Station/Bryan)

Incident Aviation Specialist I (Merkel)

Maintenance Worker II – Seasonal (Lufkin)

Project Coordinator I (Lufkin)

Two Resource Specialists I (Amarillo)

Two Resource Specialists I (Childress)

Two Resource Specialists I (Wolfforth)

Two Resource Specialists I (Merkel)

Resource Specialist I (San Angelo)

Systems Administrator I (College Station/Bryan)

TFS Program Coordinator I – Aviation (College Station/Bryan)

Applications will close Sunday, October 16 and can be accessed here.

CC Texas A&M Forest Service