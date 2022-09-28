SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is hiring multiple full-time Fire Staff and Resource Specialist positions across the state this fall including two located in San Angelo.

Texas A&M Forest Service offers challenging work, training opportunities, employee benefits and a chance to serve Texans.

Currently open positions:

  • Fire Coordinator (Houston)
  • Fire Coordinator (San Angelo)
  • Forest economist (College Station/Bryan)
  • Forester (Palestine)
  • Geospatial Analyst (College Station/Bryan)
  • Incident Aviation Specialist I (Merkel)
  • Maintenance Worker II – Seasonal (Lufkin)
  • Project Coordinator I (Lufkin)
  • Two Resource Specialists I (Amarillo)
  • Two Resource Specialists I (Childress)
  • Two Resource Specialists I (Wolfforth)
  • Two Resource Specialists I (Merkel)
  • Resource Specialist I (San Angelo)
  • Systems Administrator I (College Station/Bryan)
  • TFS Program Coordinator I – Aviation (College Station/Bryan)

Applications will close Sunday, October 16 and can be accessed here.

CC Texas A&M Forest Service