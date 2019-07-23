Ten new amendments to the Texas Constitution will be on the ballot in November

San Angelo, TX — The Attorney General of Texas announced the ballot order of ten proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution today. The propositions will appear on the ballot for the election on November 5th.

Propositions to amend the Texas Constitution originate in the Texas House of Representatives or the Texas Senate and must be approved by at least two-thirds of the members of both houses in order to appear on the ballot.

Deputy Secretary of State Joe Esparza drew the order of the propositions from a hat today during a ceremony and “… reminded all eligible Texans to register to vote,” according to a press release sent from the Secretary of State’s office.

“The future of Texas is and will always be in the hands of Texans,” said Esparza. “This fall, voters will have the opportunity to directly impact the Texas Constitution, and I strongly encourage all eligible Texans to register to vote so that they can actively participate in shaping the future of the Lone Star State.”

The Proposed Amendments

Proposition 1

“The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”

While the title of this proposition might make it seem like it would allow for a Municipal Judge to hold more than one political office at the same time, the language of the joint resolution is clearer. If passed, this proposition would allow for someone to serve as Municipal Judge in more than one municipality at the same time.

Proposition 2

“The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”

Proposition 3

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”

This proposition would provide temporary exemption from property taxes for people who own property in areas that have been declared “disaster areas” by the Governor.

Proposition 4

“The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”

Proposition 5

“The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”

Proposition 6

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”

Proposition 7

“The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”

This proposition would allow for the State Board of Education, the Land Office, or “another entity that has responsibility for the management of revenues derived from permanent school fund land or other properties,” to distribute revenue to the school fund.

Proposition 8

“The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”

This proposition would create a fund to be used by the Texas Water Development Board “to provide financing for a drainage, flood mitigation, or flood control project…”

Proposition 9

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”

Proposition 10

“The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”