SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County District Clerk shared via social media that the courthouse will remain closed for a second consecutive week.

Courthouse personnel will be working remotely to continue serving the public. However, offices are working on setting up a temporary location for people to visit in order to file documents.

Documents can be filed electronically through E-File after emailing the district clerk (district.clerk@co.tom-green.tx.us).

Offices can also be contacted as seen below:

Civil/Family – 325-659-6579

Felony/Juvenile – 325-659-6582

Email: district.clerk@co.tom-green.tx.us

The Tom Green County District Clerks’ Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 18th through Friday, July 22nd.