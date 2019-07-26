Tank battery fire at Tweedy Ranch contained thanks to volunteer fire departments

San Angelo, TX — Early on Friday morning three volunteer fire departments from nearby towns battled a tank battery fire on the oilfield at Tweedy Ranch, near Knickerbock, TX. Volunteer firefighters from Dove Creek, Christoval, and Irion County worked together to contain the blaze, according to a post shared to the Dove Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s facebook page.

The blaze was contained by the firefighters a little after 8:00 this morning, according to another facebook post:

The cause of the fire is unknown as of the time of this writing.