SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — First responders were called to the intersection of West Second Street and North Koenigheim Street on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 11, after a T-bone collision between two vehicles occurred just moments away from the San Angelo Fire Department.

The general location that the crash happened at, indicated by the gray waypoint marker near the center of the image. Image courtesy of Google.

Our reporter at the scene observed that the San Angelo Police Department had reduced northbound traffic on Koenigheim Street to just three lanes in the area near where the collision happened.

According to an SAPD officer at the scene, the accident occurred after a vehicle pulled out of the drive-thru of the nearby Popeye’s fast food restaurant. The driver failed to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic when leaving the drive-thru, colliding with a vehicle traveling northbound on Koenigheim Street as a result.

The officer stated that the vehicle that was attempting to leave the drive-thru is cited with failure to yield right-of-way from a private drive.

There were no injuries reported at the time of publication.