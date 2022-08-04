SONORA, Texas – Schools and businesses are starting to gear up for another great school year for 2022-2023. Here are some important dates to mark on the calendar and supplies to stock up on for the school year for Sonora ISD!
2022
August
August 17th – First Day of School
August 19th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
August 26th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
September
September 2nd – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
September 5th – Holiday | Labor Day
September 9th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
September 16th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
September 23rd – Early Release (12 p.m.) | Homecoming
September 30th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
October
October 7th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
October 14th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
October 21st – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
October 26th – Early Release (12 p.m.) | Fall Festival
October 28th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
October 31st – Early Release (12 p.m.) | Halloween
November
November 4th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
November 11th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
November 18th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
November 22nd – Early Release (12 p.m.)
November 23rd to 25th – Thanksgiving Break
December
December 2nd – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
December 9th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
December 14th – Early Release (2 p.m.)
December 15th – Early Release (2 p.m.)
December 16th – Early Release (12 p.m.)
December 19th to January 2 – Christmas Break
2023
January
January 6th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
January 13th – Holiday | County Stock Show
January 20th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
January 27th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
February
February 3rd – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
February 9th – Early Release (12 p.m.)
February 10th – Teacher Work Day
February 17th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
February 24th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
March
March 3rd – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
March 10th – Early Release (12 p.m.)
March 13th to 17th – Spring Break
March 24th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
March 31st – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
April
April 6th – Early Release (12 p.m.)
April 7th – Weather Day
April 14th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
April 21st – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
April 28th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
May
May 5th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
May 12th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
May 19th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)
May 23rd – Early Release (2 p.m.)
May 24th – Early Release (2 p.m.)
May 25th – Early Release (2 p.m.)
May 26th – Early Release (12 p.m.) | LAST DAY OF SCHOOL