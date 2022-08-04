SONORA, Texas – Schools and businesses are starting to gear up for another great school year for 2022-2023. Here are some important dates to mark on the calendar and supplies to stock up on for the school year for Sonora ISD!

Looking for another school? Check out more below:

2022

August

August 17th – First Day of School

August 19th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

August 26th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

September

September 2nd – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

September 5th – Holiday | Labor Day

September 9th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

September 16th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

September 23rd – Early Release (12 p.m.) | Homecoming

September 30th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

October

October 7th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

October 14th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

October 21st – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

October 26th – Early Release (12 p.m.) | Fall Festival

October 28th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

October 31st – Early Release (12 p.m.) | Halloween

November

November 4th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

November 11th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

November 18th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

November 22nd – Early Release (12 p.m.)

November 23rd to 25th – Thanksgiving Break

December

December 2nd – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

December 9th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

December 14th – Early Release (2 p.m.)

December 15th – Early Release (2 p.m.)

December 16th – Early Release (12 p.m.)

December 19th to January 2 – Christmas Break

2023

January

January 6th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

January 13th – Holiday | County Stock Show

January 20th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

January 27th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

February

February 3rd – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

February 9th – Early Release (12 p.m.)

February 10th – Teacher Work Day

February 17th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

February 24th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

March

March 3rd – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

March 10th – Early Release (12 p.m.)

March 13th to 17th – Spring Break

March 24th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

March 31st – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

April

April 6th – Early Release (12 p.m.)

April 7th – Weather Day

April 14th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

April 21st – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

April 28th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

May

May 5th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

May 12th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

May 19th – Early Release (2:45 p.m.)

May 23rd – Early Release (2 p.m.)

May 24th – Early Release (2 p.m.)

May 25th – Early Release (2 p.m.)

May 26th – Early Release (12 p.m.) | LAST DAY OF SCHOOL