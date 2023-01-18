SAN ANGELO, Texas — Students from across west Texas are competing in the annual Region XV Robotics Contest in San Angelo today, Wednesday, January 18, 2022.

At Foster Communications Coliseum schools in the Region XV area of Texas competed in a number of divisions from intermediate to advanced, including third graders all the way through high school seniors. Students built robots for both arena and invention competitions.

This year schools could enter up to six teams in each division.

“It’s just nothing but time, you know,” said Tanner Flanagan, a member of the first-place Sonora team. “Time and effort and [the Wall first-place team] didn’t have much time and they still pulled through. They probably put more effort in than we did ’cause we all programmed it from scratch”

Both Sonora and Wall won first place in their divisions in the morning advanced division competition.