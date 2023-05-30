This photograph is courtesy of the Sutton County Sheriff’s Office.

SONORA, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of Sonora is encouraging residents to remain indoors, on May 30, as law enforcement works to locate four individuals.

An advisory alert from the city shares that four individuals were involved in a bailout near Crockett and 3rd Street in Sonora. The driver of the vehicle is said to be a heavy-set Hispanic in a red shirt.

Citizens are encouraged to stay inside as law enforcement works to locate the individuals.

If you see any suspicious activity, call the Sutton County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 387-2288.